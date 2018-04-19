Man allegedly rapes his own daughter in UP, case filed

LUCKNOW: A man in Uttar Pradesh allegedly raped his own 35-year-old daughter along with his friends early on Monday in Sitapur district. The victim filed the police complaint the next day. While one of the accused was arrested on Tuesday, the other two are on the run.

Police said that the woman was raped by three men in Kamlapur area on April 15. The woman got married 20 years ago but had recently separated and come back to live with her father. "The woman has a son. She married almost 20 years ago. However, she separated from her husband and was living with her father," Additional SP (South) Martand Prakash Singh said.

The incident took place on April 15 when the man took his daughter to a fair which is an annual affair in Kamlapur. While he took his daughter to the fair, he also called his friend Maan Singh and asked him to join them.

According to police, Maan Singh has partnered with the woman's father in a number of crimes in the past. The two men then convinced the woman to ride with them on a motorcycle to the residence of their friend Meraj. There, the men locked her up in a room for nearly 18 hours and took turns to rape her, police said.

The victim managed to escape and reached home. She narrated her ordeal to her mother after which they approached the police to register the complaint.

In November last year, the victim's father was accused by the village panchayat of having an illicit relationship with his daughter. He was arrested but released on bail in February.

(With PTI inputs)