हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttar Pradesh

Man arrested for sexually harassing step-mother in UP's Muzaffarnagar

The victim, 36-year-old, was assaulted by the man on late Tuesday night. 

Man arrested for sexually harassing step-mother in UP&#039;s Muzaffarnagar
Representational Image: PTI

Muzaffarnagar: A 26-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing his step-mother in Sedpura village in the district, police said on Wednesday. 

According to a complaint lodged by the woman (36), the accused entered into her room last night in a drunk state and sexually harassed her, SHO Sube Singh of Titawi police station said.

Tags:
Uttar PradeshUP PoliceMuzaffarnagarSedpura villageUP rape

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close