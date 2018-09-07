हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Man commits suicide by jumping before train in Uttar Pradesh

Muzaffarnagar: A 27-year-old man allegedly killed himself by jumping before a running train near the Ailam Railway Station in the neighbouring Shamli district, police said Friday.

They said Satish Kumar jumped before the train Thursday evening in an area near the railway station which falls under the jurisdiction of Kandhla police station.

Station House Officer Anil Kumar Singh said the body has been sent for postmortem. He said an investigation is underway to ascertain the reason that prompted the youth to take the extreme step.

In a separate incident, a 30-year-old man died after he came in contact with the live wire at Gageru village under Kandhla police station in Shamli.

Police said the incident happened when Naeem Abbas was working in his house and touched the wire accidentally.

