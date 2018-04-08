Man-eater crocodile caught in UP's Shahjahanpur, released in river

Shahjahanpur: A man-eater crocodile has been caught in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur. He had devoured a villager Ram Prasad a week back and was supposedly living in a pond in a village in the district.

As per reports, the crocodile had also eaten many animals of the area. It was caught by a team of Wild Life India who had come from Agra. Later, the crocodile was released in Ram Ganga river, following which the villagers belonging to Bijpuria village of Allahganj police station heaved a sigh of relief.

The crocodile is said to have come to the village during floods and had made the big pond his home. He had eaten the villager when Ram Prasad had gone near the pond to relieve himself.

It was caught by a team of six people who put up a cage outside the pond and kept a cock inside it to bait the crocodile. It was finally caught after six days of effort.

Earlier in March 2018, members of an NGO had managed to catch a 4.4-foot long crocodile stuck in a drain near a construction site in the residential area of Yogi Hills in Mulund.

As per a DNA report, Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW) had received a distress call on their helpline from residents of Yogi Hill and had rescued the crocodile from a five-foot-deep pit full of water with the help of Mumbai Range of Forest Department.