Man falls to death from 5th floor while talking on phone in Noida

Noida: In a tragic incident, a 28-year-old man died after falling off the balcony of his fifth-floor apartment while talking on mobile phone in Noida.

According to Noida Police, the incident took place at around 3 AM.

The deceased has been identified as Vivek Parmar, a resident of the Amrapali Zodiac society in Sector 120.

"He was in the balcony of his flat talking to someone on the phone. He appears to have slipped and fallen from the fifth floor of the high-rise building," Station House Officer, Phase 3, Akhilesh Tripathi said.

He said the body has been sent for post-mortem and further probe was underway.

"There has been no formal complaint in the case so far," the SHO said.

The SHO said other details of the deceased were being ascertained.