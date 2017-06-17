close
Man, sister-in-law arrested on charge of cow slaughter

Cow hide and slaughter tools were also seized from the house, Garhi Pukhta police station SHO Sunil Dutt said.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, June 17, 2017 - 13:26
Represntational image

Muzaffarnagar: A man and his sister- in-law were arrested on the charge of cow slaughter after police raided their home in neighbouring Shamli district and allegedly recovered beef.

Police said the raid was carried out yesterday after a complaint was received from some villagers that a cow was slaughtered in the household at Bunta village in Garhi Pukhta police station area.

Cow hide and slaughter tools were also seized from the house, Garhi Pukhta police station SHO Sunil Dutt said.

The arrested were Mubarik (30) and Reshma (27).

Tension mounted in the area after the incident, prompting authorities to deploy policemen.

In a separate case, police raided a house in Banat town of Shamli and seized buffalo meat yesterday.

A case was registered against two persons, police said, adding that they were on the run. 

Uttar Pradesh, Muzaffarnagar, Cow slaughter, Shamli district, beef

