Man tied to tree, thrashed for stealing muskmelons in UP - Watch

ETAH: A man was tied to a tree and thrashed after he allegedly stole some muskmelons in Etah in Uttar Pradesh. A video footage recorded on the mobile shows a man being beaten up.

Man tied to a tree and thrashed for stealing muskmelons in Etah. Police says, 'a case has been registered over the incident and arrests will soon be made."

Taking cognisance of the issue, police have assured that arrests will be made in connection with the same soon. "A case has been registered over the incident and arrests will soon be made," a police official said.