हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Thief

Man tied to tree, thrashed for stealing muskmelons in UP - Watch

Police have assured that arrests will be made soon.

Man tied to tree, thrashed for stealing muskmelons in UP - Watch

ETAH: A man was tied to a tree and thrashed after he allegedly stole some muskmelons in Etah in Uttar Pradesh. A video footage recorded on the mobile shows a man being beaten up. 

Taking cognisance of the issue, police have assured that arrests will be made in connection with the same soon. "A case has been registered over the incident and arrests will soon be made," a police official said.

Tags:
ThiefEtahUttar PradeshMuskmelon

Must Watch