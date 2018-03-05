Mass marriage scam: Couples in UP marrying repeatedly to get state aid

New Delhi: Matches may be made in heaven and marriages formalised on Earth. Repeated marriage ceremonies though may only happen in Uttar Pradesh - all to keep the gifts coming in. In recent months, the state has reportedly witnessed several already married couples tying the knot once again during mass marriage ceremonies - lured by the promise of gifts from the UP government.

Under UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's Mukhyamantri Ssamuhik Vivah Yojana, men and women belonging to poor families and wishing to marry each other will be wedded with the state bearing the cost. During such mass marriages, each couple would also be presented with Rs 35,000, according to reports. It is the lure of this money which has lured several like Savita to once again tie the sacred knot. Hailing from Nangla village near Meerut, Savita married Naveen in 2013. Five years later, she chose to marry Naveen again - this time at a mass marriage ceremony held at Greater Noida's YMCA club last month.

Savita is not alone as authorities have discovered several such instances when couples have tied the knot at mass marriage ceremonies despite being already married. While a thorough investigation has been launched, officials believe the lure of money and gifts is the primary culprit.

Some even say that they had previously complained about married couples marrying again but their concern was disregarded. One such complainant called Narendra told Zee News that there was a 'setting' between some officials and the people looking to get married again. The administration though maintains innocense and has promised a complete probe.