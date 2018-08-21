हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kosi Kalan

Mathura: Seven hit by speeding train while trying to cross railway track in Kosi Kalan

The incident took place on Tuesday morning when several people were hit by a speeding train while trying to cross a railway track. 

Mathura: Seven hit by speeding train while trying to cross railway track in Kosi Kalan
File photo

New Delhi: At least seven people were hit by a train while trying to cross a railway track in Mathura's Kosi Kalan. All the injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital. 

A report stated that the incident took place on Tuesday morning when several people were hit by a speeding train while trying to cross a railway track. A report stated that at least four of them died on the spot. However, an official confirmation on the same in awaited.

Meanwhile, all the injured are said to be in a critical condition.

Further details awaited. 

Kosi KalanMathuraUttar PradeshKosi Kalan train accidentAndhra Pradesh train accident

