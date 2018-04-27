34-year-old Maulvi arrested in Ghaziabad madrasa minor rape case

New Delhi: A 34-year-old cleric has been arrested in connection with the alleged rape of a minor girl at a madrasa in Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh.

The minor was allegedly raped by a juvenile at the madrasa after kidnapping her from east Delhi's Ghazipur.

According to reports, the 'maulvi' or Muslim cleric, identified as 'Ghulam Shahid', was taken into custody since he was aware of the crime committed on the 10-year-old girl at the madrasa premises, the UP Police said.

The investigation into the incident was transferred to the Crime Branch on Thursday.

The 10-year-old girl was rescued from the madrasa by a Delhi Police team on April 22.

The police took the action after the girl's father reported to them that his daughter had gone missing after she went to the market on April 21.

Subsequently, the girl was rescued from the madrasa and the juvenile was apprehended, the police said.

On April 23 the statement of the minor girl was recorded in front of a magistrate.

In her statement, the girl said that she was taken to the madrasa by the juvenile accused to meet his friends.

The girl's parents had also been demanding the arrest of the cleric as they alleged that the man was fully aware of the crime.

(With PTI inputs)