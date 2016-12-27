close
Mayawati has become blind in her lust for money: BJP leader Swami Prasad Maurya

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, December 27, 2016 - 17:32
Lucknow: Continuing his tirade against Mayawati, BJP leader Swami Prasad Maurya on Tuesday said, the Bahujan Samaj Party has become blind in her lust for money.

Coming down hard at the BSP supremo, the BJP leader accused Mayawati of doing nothing for Dalits saying, she has shattered all the dreams of BR Ambedkar.

Maurya, an ex-BSP leader had earlier accused Mayawati of accepting donations in lakhs and crores of rupees by terming herself a goddess.

"I gave 20 years to BSP but saw that Mayawati only tutored lessons of corruption. She calls herself 'devi' of Dalits but in reality she is goddess of corruption," Maurya had said.

The ED on Monday detected cash deposits totalling over Rs 104 crore in an account belonging to the BSP and Rs 1.43 crore in an account belonging to party Supremo Mayawati's brother Anand in a branch of United Bank of India here, sources in the Enforcement Directorate said.

Mayawati on Tuesday asserted that the Rs 100 crore detected by the Enforcement Directorate in her party's account was entirely accounted for and deposited following due procedures.

First Published: Tuesday, December 27, 2016 - 17:32

