Meet Yogi Adityanath's brother, a subedar posted at China border

New Delhi: While most of us know a lot about the BJP's firebrand leader and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, not much is known about the saint-politician's family members.

It has now emerged that Shailendra Mohan, the younger brother of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, is a 'subedar' with the Indian Army and currently deployed on the Line of Actual Control with China.

According to media reports, Shailendra Mohan is posted near the Mana border with China in the Garhwal Scouts unit.

It is to be noted that the Garhwal Scouts unit employs only locals as soldiers to guard the mountainous borders. Mana border near the LoC is of strategic importance to India in the wake of growing threats of incursion by the Chinese troops present on the other side of the border.

Shailendra Mohan is extremely proud of his association with the Indian Army and determined to do anything to protect his motherland.

Mohan, who is too fond of his elder brother Yogi Aditynaath, however, regrets that he hardly gets time to meet the saint-politician.

Though the two brothers had a wonderful childhood and spent quite a lot of time together as kids.

Recalling his last meeting with Yogi Adityanath, Mohan said that he had met him in Delhi only after he took over as the chief minister of UP.

Talking about his elder brother, Mohan said that Yogi Adityanath, who also heads the Gorakhnath Peeth, had once asked him to serve the motherland to the best of his ability.

Comparing himself with Yogi Adityanath, who is also known as 'Maharaj Ji' in their family, subedar Mohan said that the two brothers are carrying out similar duties for the nation.

While Yogi Adityanath is serving the nation as the UP chief minister, he is performing his duties as an armyman.

It is to be noted that Yogi Adityanath has three brothers - Manvendra Mohan, who is elder to him and Shailendra and Mahendra Mohan being the younger ones.