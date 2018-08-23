हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Uttar Pradesh

Minor girl gang-raped inside school building in UP's Badaun succumbs to injuries

The incident came to light when the girl shared her ordeal with family. 

Representational Image: PTI

New Delhi: A minor girl who was allegedly gang-raped inside a primary government school building in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district, succumbed to her injuries on Thursday. 

Badaun's Senior Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar told news agency ANI that a rape complaint in the case was filed on August 21 and a medical examination was done. "Investigation was underway. Today, we got information that the girl is dead. We are waiting for the post-mortem report," he said. 

The incident came to light when the girl shared her ordeal with family. The police registered an FIR after the family lodged a complained.

As per a report, the girl was rushed to hospital in a serious condition at the hospital where her condition deteriorated after a while. Later, she died due to her injuries. 

Badaun is about 300 km northwest of Lucknow. The place has hogged limelight several times in the recent past due to increasing number of sexual crime committed against women.

