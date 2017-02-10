Minus + Minus = Minus: Rajnath Singh's definition of Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance

Noida: Home Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Rajnath Singh on Friday took a dig at Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2017.

Addressing the mediapersons, the BJP leader defined the alliance stitched by Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi as “Minus + Minus = Minus”.

Commenting on Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party, Singh said that the BSP is contesting a lost battle.

The senior BJP leader asserted that Jats will extend their support to the BJP.

“I have extensively toured Jat areas of UP, there is tremendous support for us,” Rajnath Singh said.

The stage is set for the crucial first phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, voting for which will begin on Saturday morning.

Polling will be held in 73 Assembly constituencies spread across 15 districts in the western part of the state, beginning 7 am.

In the first of the seven-phased staggered elections in the state, a total of 839 candidates are in fray.