MLC polls: 27 percent voting till 12 noon for graduate seats

Kanpur: Polling for the Legislative Council began on Friday morning with about 27 percent of the electorate exercising their franchise in graduate constituency till 12 noon while in the teachers' constituency, 30 percent votes were cast.

Voters started gathering at the polling booths since morning. Holidays were announced in several schools as polling booths are situated in their campuses.

In Civil Lines area, some people alleged that their names were in the Voters' list during the graduate MLC elections in 2015 but now their names are missing.

Outgoing BJP MLC Arun Pathak is one of the main contenders in the graduate MLC elections and will be rivalled by Manvendra Swarup, the scion of Swarup family who have held the position for 99 years.

Pathak had managed a narrow win over Swarup in the elections held in 2015.

In teachers' MLC elections, outgoing MLC Raj Bahadur Singh Chandel will contest with 12 other teachers to keep his position.