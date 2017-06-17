close
Mobile phone, two SIM cards recovered from jail inmates

District Magistrate G S Priye Deshi has said the incident has been reported to the state jail authorities so that a departmental inquiry is conducted against the district jail officials. 

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, June 17, 2017 - 14:24

Muzaffarnagar:  A mobile phone, two SIM cards and some other prohibited items were recovered from prisoners during a raid in the district jail here, authorities said on Saturday.

The district authorities yesterday found a gang was allegedly running an extortion racket from the jail.

A case has been registered against four inmates -- Shiv Kumar, Satpal, Dinesh and Nitu.

District Magistrate G S Priye Deshi has said the incident has been reported to the state jail authorities so that a departmental inquiry is conducted against the district jail officials. 

