Modi challenges Akhilesh on 'Kaam Bolta Hai', says let's take a ride on Lucknow Metro

Lakhimpur Khiri: With the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls heading into the second phase, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took on Akhilesh Yadav over his claims of having launched a slew of development works in the state in the last five years.

Addressing an election rally in Lakhimpur Kheri, which will go to polls in the second phase on Wednesday, PM Modi said, “You say 'Kaam Bolta Hai' (work speaks for itself) but projects are incomplete. I am ready to go to Lucknow today. I ask Akhilesh to come along and let's buy tickets and travel in the Lucknow Metro. The Government of India gave money for the project but he (Akhilesh) did not invite anyone from the Centre for the inauguration. He hastily cut the rope but neither trains run nor the stations are ready.”

“If you (Akhilesh) keep fooling people like this then how will they benefit. You hastily inaugurated the Medanta Hospital. Let's go to Mednata hospital and let's gets our BP checked, then only I will believe that the hospital has been inaugurated.”

Claiming a lead for the BJP in the recently concluded first phase of Uttar Pradesh elections 2017, Modi said, “The trend in the first phase has made it clear that alliances won't wash away your sins. When they realised that they will get defeated they have to come up with a third Ghoshna Patra (poll manifesto) and started to deviate from the core issue.

“There is no chance they will survive in Uttar Pradesh,” PM Modi asserted.

“Give us one chance to serve you, within six months we will send all criminals behind the bars. Mothers and sisters can't walk freely after dusk in the state. What have they turned this land of Krishna and Ram into?” he said.

PM Modi also reiterated BJP's poll promise that the party will wave-off farm loans of small farmers if voted to power.

He also assured sugarcane farmers that the BJP will pay off the dues of sugarcane farmers within 14 days of assuming power in Lucknow.