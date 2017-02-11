Mulayam addresses first rally, seeks votes for Shivpal, no mention of SP-Congress alliance
Etawah (UP): After staying away from campaigning till now, SP patriarch Mualyam Singh Yadav today addressed his first rally where he sought votes for brother Shivpal, saying the election is important for both of them.
Mulayam, who was removed as party president with his son Akhilesh Yadav taking over the reins just before the polls following a bitter turf battle with Shivpal, also made no mention of the SP-Congress alliance which he had publicly opposed.
In his 30-minute speech in Takha block of Jaswantnagar which he represented before he handed it over to his brother, the SP leader stressed that these elections were important, especially for him and Shivpal.
Significantly, Mulayam also did not speak about any other political party and only concentrated on seeking votes for Shivpal by stating the works done by SP.
"Youth are the real strength of SP and maximum youths are with SP and so our party never ages...," Mulayam said, adding though unemployment was a national problem, maximum jobs have been given in UP and those who had not got jobs were given allowance.
"Earlier people used to mock our manifesto but we fulfilled all our promises...We made laws to see that farmers' land was not auctioned because of debt and they will not have to pay lagaan (revenue)," he said.
"The US is making laws on the lines of laws that we have made for farmers...We have found place in newspapers there," he said.
This was Mulayam's first election rally after flip-flops on whether he would campaign for Samajwadi Party post Akhilesh Yadav taking over as party president.
Jaswant Nagar constituency will go to polls in phase-3 on February 19 and Mulayam's rally coincided with the first phase of polling in the state today.
UP will have a seven-phase polling ending March 8.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Can PM Modi's remarks on Manmohan Singh be termed as 'disrespectful' towards Parliament?
- MP: ATS arrests 4 people, who helped Pak’s ISI to spy on Indian military operations
- Watch - How currency notes are being wasted during a religious program in Gujarat
- West Bengal: Many hurt in clash between rival groups of TMC's student wing
- DNA: Why did India outrage against 'JNU anti-nationals' on this day last year?
- World's heaviest woman weighing 500 kilograms to arrive in Mumbai for bariatric surgery
- BJP records huge victory, wins all three MLC seats in Uttar Pradesh
- Superstar Rajinikanth planning to launch political party?
- India tests exo-atmospheric ballistic missile interception - Know all about it
- Virat Kohli spoils Bangladesh's party, takes successful DRS review to make umpire reverse his decision - VIDEO