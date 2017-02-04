Mulayam Singh Yadav''s flip-flop is scripted, clever attempt to save Akhilesh: BJP

Lucknow: In a series of flip-flops ever since Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav was overthrown by Akhilesh, he has been making contradictory noises.

In response to the high-voltage drama, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday said that Mulayam Singh`s uncertain behavior is not only scripted but also a clever attempt to save his son from being made responsible for an imminent loss in the state polls.

"This is a family from Saifai and they are efficient in making continuous U-turn. Mulayam Singh Yadav is saying that they will first campaign for his younger brother Shivpal Yadav and then for son and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

Mulayam Singh`s flip-flop is not only scripted but also a clever attempt to save Akhilesh from being made responsible for an imminent loss in the state polls," Uttar Pradesh BJP general secretary Vijay Bahadur Pathak told ANI.

He added that the Samajwadi Party is trying to divert public from other important issues. But public is well aware that this is the same party which did not make up to its promises."No matter how many campaigns they will conduct, people know the truth.

They are talking about development and positive changes but everybody knows only BJP can bring the development," Pathak said.

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Singh Yadav, who filed his nomination papers on the party`s ticket from Jaswantnagar, said that he would be campaigning for those denied tickets by Akhilesh.

Shivpal also highlighted the work done by his ministry.

"We ran the government for five years, was my ministry`s performance inferior to others," he said.

Mulayam earlier on January 30 announced that he would not campaign for the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance in the run up to the state assembly polls.Mulayam claimed that Samajwadi Party could win the elections on its own.

However, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister took a 180-degree turn and said that he would campaign for Akhilesh from February 9.With Akhilesh `my son after all` remark, Mulayam stated that he would not just campaign for his Samajwadi Party, but also the Congress.

Voting in Uttar Pradesh will be done in seven phases - February 11, 15, 19, 23, 27, March 4 and 8. The counting of votes will take place on March 11.