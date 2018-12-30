Murder whoever argues with you: Purvanchal University VC advices students, sparks row

Lucknow: The vice-chancellor of Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur University sparked a controversy after he asked the students to not hesitate in beating and even murdering anyone, whom they have an argument with.

"If you're a student of this University, never come crying to me. If you ever get into a fight, beat them, if possible murder them, we’ll take care of it later," Purvanchal University Vice-Chancellor Raja Ram Yadav said at a seminar.

#WATCH Purvanchal University Vice-Chancellor Raja Ram Yadav at a seminar in the University in Ghazipur: If you’re a student of this University, never come crying to me. If you ever get into a fight, beat them, if possible murder them, we’ll take care of it later. (29.12.18) pic.twitter.com/omFqXN55z9 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 30, 2018

The video of the controversial remark was reportedly shot at an event held at Satyadev College in Ghazipur's Gandhipuram. The clip went viral on Saturday.

The video surfaced on a day when a police constable was killed by a stone-pelted mob in Ghazipur while returning from the venue of a public meeting addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.