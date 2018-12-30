हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jaunpur University

Murder whoever argues with you: Purvanchal University VC advices students, sparks row

The video of the controversial remark was reportedly shot at an event held at Satyadev College in Ghazipur's Gandhipuram.

ANI photo

Lucknow: The vice-chancellor of Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur University sparked a controversy after he asked the students to not hesitate in beating and even murdering anyone, whom they have an argument with.

"If you're a student of this University, never come crying to me. If you ever get into a fight, beat them, if possible murder them, we’ll take care of it later," Purvanchal University Vice-Chancellor Raja Ram Yadav said at a seminar.

The video of the controversial remark was reportedly shot at an event held at Satyadev College in Ghazipur's Gandhipuram. The clip went viral on Saturday.

The video surfaced on a day when a police constable was killed by a stone-pelted mob in Ghazipur while returning from the venue of a public meeting addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

