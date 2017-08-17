close
Muslim community is in constant state of fear: Samajwadi Party MLA Shivpal Singh Yadav

He further cornered the government over its poor policies including demonetisation and Goods and Services Tax (GST) and said both broke the backbone of the traders.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Thursday, August 17, 2017 - 12:21
Muslim community is in constant state of fear: Samajwadi Party MLA Shivpal Singh Yadav
Pic Courtesy: PTI

Agra: Senior Samajwadi Party MLA Shivpal Singh Yadav has said the Muslim community in the country is in a constant state of fear while minority groups, traders and farmers are disappointed with the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) led-Central government.

"The people of the country had voted for the BJP as they had many expectations from the BJP government, but no class seems to be getting any benefit from it. Every section of the country is disappointed with the BJP Government," he said, at a press conference, on Wednesday.

He further cornered the government over its poor policies including demonetisation and Goods and Services Tax (GST) and said both broke the backbone of the traders.

Yadav also highlighted the agrarian issue prevailing in the country and said the farmers` condition is getting worse.Slamming the government over false promises of providing electricity round the clock, he said, "Big claims are being made about electricity supply, but in the hometown of Power Minister itself electricity is available for 18 to 20 hours only.

"Shivpal further said that the government talks about corruption-free governance, but there is not even a single transfer in the state which was done without exchange of money.

Yadav further hit out at the government over the recent Gorakhpur tragedy and said the incident was unfortunate.

"The Gorakhpur incident is the outcome of the BJP government`s corruption," he said.Shivpal Yadav`s comments have come almost a week after former vice-president Hamid Ansari expressed similar sentiment about the state of the minority groups in India, especially Muslims.

Ansari`s assertion had invited the wrath of the BJP with the newly-elected Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu also targetting his predecessor.

TAGS

Samajwadi PartyMLAShivpal YadavMuslimBharatiya Janta PArtyGSTGorakhpur

