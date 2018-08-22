हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Uttar Pradesh

Muslim man says no to animal sacrifice, offers 'goat cake Qurbani' on Eid

The Muslim family donated the amount, it had saved to purchase a goat for the sacrificial purpose on Eid, for Kerala flood relief.

Muslim man says no to animal sacrifice, offers &#039;goat cake Qurbani&#039; on Eid

(Story by Shobhit Chaturvedi)

New Delhi: A Muslim family in Uttar Pradesh's Agra set an excellent example by celebrating Eid-ul-Adha in a unique way, thus encouraging more people to do something along similar lines. 

The family celebrated the Eid on Wednesday by sacrificing (cutting) a cake with a picture of a goat, drawn on it. What's more, the family donated the amount, it had saved to purchase the goat for the sacrificial purpose, for Kerala flood relief.

A resident of Shahganj and a shoemaker by profession, Gulchaman Sherwani considers himself a true patriot and was keen to do something for victims of Kerala floods and thus came up with the idea. He also wanted to spread the message against the killing of animals on Eid-ul-Adha or Bakrid. 

As per Gulchaman, Islam also teaches to make donations on this auspicious day. He said that he spoke to his family members about not making animal sacrifice on this Eid and to extend some help the Kerala flood victims, which was accepted wholeheartedly by everyone.

The life of Gulchaman is no less than a typical Bollywood movie. He revealed that in childhood, he was abandoned from his house by his father for singing Vande Mataram. He was raised by one of his relatives.

Over time, his love for his country grew so much that he started to wear tricolour. In fact, his house is also painted in tricolour and is known as 'Tiranga Mazil' by people. 

According to Gulchaman, he has been expelled from the Islam and has been prohibited from entering a mosque. He said that every year on the Republic Day, he along with his entire family offer namaz at in front of the idol of Bharat Mata at the civil intersection in the city.

He says that because of his love for his country and tricolor, he and his family members have lost a lot in the life. 

