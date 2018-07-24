हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Muslim man attacked

Muslim man thrashed by mob at Ghaziabad court for trying to marry Hindu girl, no arrest yet

Sahil had gone to the Ghaziabad court to get his marriage with Preeti Singh registered on Monday afternoon when he was attacked by the crowd.

Muslim man thrashed by mob at Ghaziabad court for trying to marry Hindu girl, no arrest yet
Image Credit: TV grab

GHAZIABAD: A 25-year-old Muslim man was allegedly beaten up by a violent mob inside the premises of the Ghaziabad court where he had gone to register his marriage with a Hindu woman.

Sahil, who works at a firm in Noida, had gone to the Ghaziabad court to get his marriage with Preeti Singh registered on Monday afternoon when he was attacked by the crowd.

The police personnel deployed on duty at the court rushed to save the man from the attackers.

The police took suo-motu cognisance of the incident and registered a case against two identified and several unidentified persons in this connection.

Sanjay Panday, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Sihani Gate police station, informed that a case has been registered and the investigation into the matter is on.

''We have registered an FIR against two men - Vinod and Navneet - and several unknown persons,'' Pandey said.

However, no arrest has been made so far in connection with the case.

Sahil, who hails from Bhopal, sustained minor injuries during the attack while the woman, who is from Bijnore in Uttar Pradesh, escaped unhurt. 

The couple has refused to file any case against the attackers out of fear.

