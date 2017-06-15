Muslims break fast with cow milk at Iftar party organised by RSS

New Delhi: At an an Iftar party organised by Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM), the RSS' Muslim wing, Muslims broke their fast with cow milk.

The MRM had invited prominent Muslim residents of Ayodhya for the Iftar.

The MRM was set up in 2002 by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh at the initiative of its then chief KS Sudarshan to allow the sangh parivar to reach out to the Muslim community on various issues including the vexed Ayodhya Ram Temple dispute.

"Muslims took a pledge at the Iftar that they will not eat beef as it causes disease. They also agreed that cow milk is good for health and has medicinal values," MRM patron Indresh Kumar told PTI.

Kumar was the chief guest at the party organised on Wednesday evening.

He said that the gathering also acknowledged the benefits of keeping cows.

Kumar also claimed that cow slaughter is not permissible in any religion, including Islam.

Iftar is often done as a community, with people gathering to break their fast together.

It is taken right after Maghrib time, which is around sunset.

(With PTI inputs)