Muslims voluntarily demolish parts of mosques as UP govt plans to widen roads for Kumbh mela

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been personally monitoring the preparations of the Kumbh Mela in Allahabad.

ALLAHABAD: Muslims in Allahabad are demolishing parts of various mosques in the old city area as part of the Uttar Pradesh government's plan to widen the roads for Kumbh mela. The Muslim members are saying that they are taking the step voluntarily. 

"We have done this by our own will. These sections were built on government land and have been demolished. The government is widening roads ahead of Kumbh mela and we support it," one of the Muslim residents of the city told news agency ANI.

The first 'shahi snan' of Kumbh 2019 for the akharas would be held on January 15 on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, the second will take place on February 4 on Mauni Amavasya, while the third will take place on February 10 on the festival of Basant Panchami. 

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been personally monitoring the preparations of the Kumbh Mela in Allahabad. He has blamed the previous governments at the Centre for not doing enough to get a global recognition for the "Kumbh Mela". 

"In the past, efforts were made to present a distorted picture of the Kumbh. But thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it has got an international recognition. All the seers should bless Modi," he had said. 

The Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department has been trying to aggressively promote Kumbh 2019 at national and international platforms. The curtain raiser of Kumbh 2019 was also held at the British Parliament recently as part of the efforts to promote the festival. 

A series of road shows and events were organised for a week across the city of London - including iconic tourist destinations like Oxford Street, Park Lane, Hyde Park and the likes. "Kumbh is a religious and cultural festival that leaves an impression on the whole world. It is said to be the world's largest religious gathering where millions of people come together to celebrate knowledge and devotion," Kumbh Mela Advisory Committee Advisor Rakesh Shukla had said at the occasion.

