Muzaffarnagar: A special court here has sentenced a notorious gangster to ten years imprisonment under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters Act.

Judge A K Pathak also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on Omnath.

According to prosecutor Sandeep Singh, Omnath had gunned down three members of a family and was also booked in a case of attempt to murder in Muzaffarnagar's Nirmani village in April 2006.

Omnath's son, a juvenile, was also involved in the cases, he said.