Muzaffarnagar riots

Muzaffarnagar riots: Non-bailable warrants issued against 6 people

Shahnawaz was stabbed by eight people in Kawal village on August 27, 2013.

Muzaffarnagar riots: Non-bailable warrants issued against 6 people

Muzaffarnagar: Non-bailable warrants (NBWs) were issued against six people for not appearing in court in connection with a murder case during the Muzaffarnagar riots in 2013, a lawyer said Wednesday.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Ankur Sharma has issued non-bailable warrants against Ravinder, Prahlad, Bishan, Tendu, Devender and Jitender and directed police to produce the accused persons before the court on October 4, lawyer Mohsin Zaidi said.

According to a complaint filed by Mohammed Waseem, his son Shahnawaz was stabbed by eight people in Kawal village on August 27, 2013.

The incident led to widespread tension in Muzaffarnagar and adjoining districts in which more than 60 people were killed.

Tags:
Muzaffarnagar riotsUttar PradeshNon-bailable warrantShahnawaz murder

