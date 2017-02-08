Narendra Modi's Ghaziabad rally: Akhilesh Yadav has destroyed Uttar Pradesh, says PM
Ghaziabad: With three days to go for Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a Bharatiya Janata Party's Parivartan Divas in Ghaziabad on Wednesday.
Here are key highlights of his speech from the rally:
- Congress sank the entire country and is drowning itself too: PM Modi
- There should be an audit of Ghaziabad Development Authority by CAG, which Samajwadi Party is not agreeing to. We promise CAG audit of all development authorities of the state if we come to power: PM Narendra Modi
लेकिन मुझे दुख है जिस उत्तर प्रदेश ने मुझे प्रधानमंत्री बनाया वहां की सरकार ने मेरी बात नहीं मानीः श्री @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/7wcGpRO9DL
— BJP Uttar Pradesh (@BJP4UP) February 8, 2017
- I assure small-scale businesses of basic support, like every other citizen of the country: PM Modi
हमने निर्णय किया कंप्यूटर के द्वारा नौकरी दी जाएगी, हमने सभी राज्यों को लिखा और कहा आप भी उसे लागू करोः श्री @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/JO87uxP4pZ
— BJP Uttar Pradesh (@BJP4UP) February 8, 2017
- You can abuse me for 10 minutes but also take out five minutes to explain your work in UP: PM Modi to rival parties
उत्तर प्रदेश से भ्रष्टाचार हटाना होगा, इसलिए इस सरकार को सजा देनी होगी, यह भ्रष्टाचार के खिलाफ लड़ाई हैः श्री @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/mkYpwB7c06
— BJP Uttar Pradesh (@BJP4UP) February 8, 2017
- Aaj kal mai bhaashan sun raha hoon, 10 minute Delhi sarkaar ko gaali dete hain par 5 minute zara apna hisaab bhi toh de do?: PM Modi
Aaj kal mai bhaashan sun raha hoon, 10 minute Delhi sarkaar ko gaali dete hain par 5 minute zara apna hisaab bhi toh de do?: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/DnVCDGzhXV
— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 8, 2017
- Uttar Pradesh Hindustan ka Uttam Pradesh ban sakta hai agar sahi sarkaar bane toh: PM Modi in Ghaziabad
आपने चाचा, पिता जी के साथ क्या क्या किया जनता जानती है। अब अखिलेश समय है कि आप जनता की बीच जाकर 5 सालों का हिसाब दें: श्री @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/ljCN9Bz6o8
— BJP Uttar Pradesh (@BJP4UP) February 8, 2017
2019 ka chunaav aayga toh saamne se aake hisaab doonga: PM Modi in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh pic.twitter.com/GUmBOKM5lL
— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 8, 2017
- PM Modi says that people of Uttar Pradesh know very well what Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has done with his family
- This election will not only decide who becomes the MLA or which party comes to power but also an attempt to bring back development to Uttar Pradesh after 14 years: PM Modi
ये चुनाव कौन विधायक बने,कौन न बने इसका निर्णय करने के लिए नहीं है। ये चुनाव 14 साल से यूपी में विकास का वनवास को समाप्त करने के लिए हैः पीएम pic.twitter.com/BGcxVHtpQF
— BJP Uttar Pradesh (@BJP4UP) February 8, 2017
- PM Narendra Modi takes a jibe on ruling Samajwadi Party, says Uttar Pradesh mein bhi uttar nahi dete hai
- Uttar Pradesh's govt should answer it's people about what all have they done for the state, says PM
- What is the reason that girls and women in the state feel unsafe when they step out of their homes, PM Modi asks in a rally in Ghaziabad
Bachiyan school jaane se darrti hai. Aapki party (SP) ne gundon ko pal rakha hai or UP ka ye haal kar rakha hai: PM #uppolls2017
— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 8, 2017
- This election is to bring development in Uttar Pradesh, which has been on exile for the past 14 years: PM Modi in Ghaziabad
- I am thankful to the people of Ghaziabad for turning up in such large numbers to show their support for BJP: PM Modi
- We expected Akhilesh Yadav to do well for the state since he is young and highly educated, but he has disappointed us and destroyed the state: PM Modi
Akhilesh aya toh socha naujavan hai,padha likha hai, kuch acha karne ki koshish karega par nirash kardia,UP ka vinash kar diya: PM #uppolls pic.twitter.com/AlvPTsuI0S
— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 8, 2017
प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi गाजियाबाद में परिवर्तन संकल्प रैली को संबोधित कर रहे हैं। देखिए लाइव https://t.co/MOX2rbs6Iw #bjp4up pic.twitter.com/yxEQDlseNv
— BJP Uttar Pradesh (@BJP4UP) February 8, 2017
PM Narendra Modi addresses a rally in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh pic.twitter.com/FulGJbq3to
— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 8, 2017
- Akhilesh ji, aapne pitaji ka kya kiya, chachaji ka kya kiya, bahuon bhateejon bhaiyon ka kya kiya, wo janata jaanti hai: PM Narendra Modi
Jo vikas ka vanvaas hai 14 saal se, usey khatam karke vikaas laane ka ye chunaav hai: PM in Ghaziabad #uppolls2017 pic.twitter.com/Qln2p7ehC2
— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 8, 2017
- Jo vikas ka vanvaas hai 14 saal se, usey khatam karke vikaas laane ka ye chunaav hai: PM Narendra Modi in Ghaziabad
