Narendra Modi's Ghaziabad rally: Akhilesh Yadav has destroyed Uttar Pradesh, says PM

By Ankita Bhandari | Last Updated: Wednesday, February 8, 2017 - 14:43
Ghaziabad: With three days to go for Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a Bharatiya Janata Party's Parivartan Divas in Ghaziabad on Wednesday.

Here are key highlights of his speech from the rally:

- Congress sank the entire country and is drowning itself too: PM Modi

- There should be an audit of Ghaziabad Development Authority by CAG, which Samajwadi Party is not agreeing to. We promise CAG audit of all development authorities of the state if we come to power: PM Narendra Modi

- I assure small-scale businesses of basic support, like every other citizen of the country: PM Modi

- You can abuse me for 10 minutes but also take out five minutes to explain your work in UP: PM Modi to rival parties

- Aaj kal mai bhaashan sun raha hoon, 10 minute Delhi sarkaar ko gaali dete hain par 5 minute zara apna hisaab bhi toh de do?: PM Modi

- Uttar Pradesh Hindustan ka Uttam Pradesh ban sakta hai agar sahi sarkaar bane toh: PM Modi in Ghaziabad

- PM Modi says that people of Uttar Pradesh know very well what Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has done with his family

- This election will not only decide who becomes the MLA or which party comes to power but also an attempt to bring back development to Uttar Pradesh after 14 years: PM Modi

- PM Narendra Modi takes a jibe on ruling Samajwadi Party, says Uttar Pradesh mein bhi uttar nahi dete hai

- Uttar Pradesh's govt should answer it's people about what all have they done for the state, says PM

- What is the reason that girls and women in the state feel unsafe when they step out of their homes, PM Modi asks in a rally in Ghaziabad

- This election is to bring development in Uttar Pradesh, which has been on exile for the past 14 years: PM Modi in Ghaziabad

- I am thankful to the people of Ghaziabad for turning up in such large numbers to show their support for BJP: PM Modi

- We expected Akhilesh Yadav to do well for the state since he is young and highly educated, but he has disappointed us and destroyed the state: PM Modi

- Akhilesh ji, aapne pitaji ka kya kiya, chachaji ka kya kiya, bahuon bhateejon bhaiyon ka kya kiya, wo janata jaanti hai: PM Narendra Modi

- Jo vikas ka vanvaas hai 14 saal se, usey khatam karke vikaas laane ka ye chunaav hai: PM Narendra Modi in Ghaziabad

First Published: Wednesday, February 8, 2017 - 14:12

