Narendra Modi's 'raincoat' jibe: PM actually 'complemented', not insulted Manmohan Singh: Rajnath Singh
Lucknow: Union Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday jumped in the defence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in view of the controversy on his 'raincoat' jibe on his predecessor Manmohan Singh.
The Union Home Minister also termed as "unjustified" the controversy over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "raincoat" remarks.
Addressing a gathering, Singh said, ''PM's remark did not amount to contempt,'' and suggested that the Congress leader too had been unsparing in his criticism.
"He (Modi) did not commit contempt against anyone with his raincoat comment. We all respect Manmohan Singh. It was just to point out corruption during previous UPA regime," Rajnath said.
"Modiji has in fact praised Manmohan with his comment as even after a number of corruption charges on the government, there was no blot on his (Manmohan's) image. The controversy is unjustified," the BJP leader said at a press conference here.
Congress and BJP are locked in fiery exchanges over Modi's remarks in Parliament, with the opposition party announcing his boycott during the remainder of Budget session and insisting on his apology for the "abusive" and "insulting" remark.
Rajnath recalled that the former Prime Minister had termed demonetisation as "organised crime" while speaking on note ban in the House.
"It means what government has done is organised crime. PM is the head of the government. If you go into detailed meaning of his (Manmohan's) statement, it will mean crime is being committed by criminal. Think where his remark is pointing out to," he said, adding, "We should not get into details of such trivial things."
To a question on bringing back underworld Dawood Ibrahim, Rajnath said the government had given all documents to Pakistan and attempts were underway to get him extradited.
On the 'triple talaq' issue being included in BJP manifesto, the minister evaded a direct reply saying the matter was sub-judice.
With PTI inputs
