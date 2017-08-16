National Security Act to be imposed against UP Madrasas who didn't sing National Anthem on Aug 15: Govt

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government is all set to take action against madrasas in the state who defied the government's order to celebrate Independence Day by unfurling Indian flag and sing the national anthem.

A circular was issued in this regard by the Uttar Pradesh government that asked all madrasas affiliated to it to comply with its orders.

This was probably the first time that the madrasas were asked by the government to hold cultural programmes on the Independence Day.

However, as per reports, several madrasas across Uttar Pradesh openly defied the government's order and did not sing the national anthem. They even refused to videograph the Independence Day celebrations, one among the several orders passed by the state government.

"If we get a complaint that any madrassa did not comply with the government order on the unfurling the national flag and the recital of national anthem, we will get it probed and after giving a chance to all, action will be taken against the guilty as per the law," Bareilly Divisional Commissioner, P V Jaganmohan told PTI.

He added that action could be initiated as per the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), besides other laws, for showing disregard to the national flag and national anthem, including the NSA.

Under the NSA, a person can be detained without bail or trial and the authorities need not disclose the grounds of detention if they believe the detainee can act in a way that poses a threat to the security of the state/country or the maintenance of public order.

Jaganmohan said that all the minority welfare officers had been asked to immediately submit a list of madrassas where the national anthem was not recited.

Complaints from the public in this regard will also be probed, he said.

According to officials, a majority of the madrassas followed the order.