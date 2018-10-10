New Farakka Express derails near Rae Bareli in UP, at least 6 dead; NDRF teams at spot

LUCKNOW: In a shocking incident, six coaches, including the engine, of the New Delhi-Malda New Farakka Express train derailed near Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh in the wee hours of Wednesday.

At least six people have died in the mishap and at least 20 injured in the mishap, ANI reported.

#UPDATE 6 dead and 20 injured after 6 coaches of New Farakka Express train derailed 50 m from Harchandpur railway station this morning. NDRF teams from Lucknow and Varanasi have reached the spot. pic.twitter.com/7dIEGehGIm — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 10, 2018

However, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Northern Railway Satish Kumar had initially confirmed four deaths due to the mishap. The accident took place near Harchandpur at around 6.05 AM, he said.

Confirming the development, news agency ANI had earlier reported that six coaches of New Farakka Express train derailed some 50 metres away from the Harchandpur Railway Station this morning.

Raebareli: 5 died, several injured after 6 coaches of New Farakka Express train derailed 50 m from Harchandpur railway station this morning. More details awaited. — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 10, 2018

A woman and a child are among those killed in the mishap. Several other passengers have also sustained injuries in the incident.

All the injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Six coaches, including the engine of the New Delhi-Malda New Farakka Express, derailed after it was diverted on a wrong track, reports said.

#SpotVisuals from Raebareli: 5 died, several injured after 6 coaches of New Farakka Express train derailed 50 m from Harchandpur railway station this morning. NDRF teams from Lucknow and Varanasi have reached the spot. pic.twitter.com/aK1jiAuReV — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 10, 2018

The local administration has begun the rescue work and top railway officials have also reached the mishap site to take stock of the situation.

Several National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams from Lucknow and Varanasi have also reached the mishap site to carry out the rescue operation.

Taking cognizance of the mishap, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the DM, SP, health authorities and the NDRF to provide all possible relief and carry out the relief and rescue work at the accident site.

A team of doctors in an accident relief medical van was immediately rushed to the accident site and emergency helpline numbers have been set up at the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction, Mughalsarai, officials said.

All up and down lines on the route have been blocked and officials suspect that the number of casualties may rise.

Chairman Railway Board Ashwani Lohani has also reportedly rushed to the accident site to review the ssituation.