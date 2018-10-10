हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
New Farakka Express Train Derails

New Farakka Express derails near Raebareli: Drones being used to monitor rescue operation

Drones and long-range cameras are being used to monitor the situation at the site of New Farakka Express Train derailment.

Image Courtesy: ANI

Raebareli: At least seven people died and more than 60 others injured on Wednesday after nine coaches and the engine of New Farakka Express train heading to New Delhi from Malda town in West Bengal derailed near Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The rescue officials are using heavy duty gas cutters to extricate the bodies and all those still trapped in the damaged coaches.  

At least seven people have died in the mishap and over 60 others injured in the mishap, ANI reported Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Northern Railway Satish Kumar as saying.

The accident took place near Harchandpur at around 6.05 AM, he said.

Meanwhile, Union Rail Minister Piyush Goyal has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the next of the kin of the deceased, Rs 1 lakh compensation for those with serious injuries and Rs 50,000 for those with minor injuries.

All the injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Nine coaches, including the engine of the New Delhi-Malda New Farakka Express, derailed after it was diverted on a wrong track, reports said.

Rescue work is underway at the accident site and top railway officials have also reached the mishap site to take stock of the situation.

Several National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams from Lucknow and Varanasi have also reached the mishap site to carry out the rescue operation. 

Taking cognizance of the mishap, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the DM, SP, health authorities and the NDRF to provide all possible relief and carry out the relief and rescue work at the accident site.

CM Adityanath has also announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the next of the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those with serious injuries.

A team of doctors in an accident relief medical van was immediately rushed to the accident site and emergency helpline numbers have been set up at the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction, Mughalsarai, officials said.

All up and down lines on the route have been blocked and officials suspect that the number of casualties may rise.

Chairman Railway Board Ashwani Lohani has also reportedly rushed to the accident site to review the situation. Railways has also ordered a probe to ascertain the cause of the derailment.   

Emergency helpline number set up at Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction: BSNL-05412-254145; Railway - 027-73677. 

Emergency helpline numbers set up at Patna Station: BSNL- 0612-2202290, 0612 - 2202291, 0612 - 220229; Railway - 025-83288

New Farakka Express Train Derails, Raebareli, Drones, long-range cameras, Uttar Pradesh, Northern Railways

