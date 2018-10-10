हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
New Farakka Express train derailment

New Farakka Express derails near Raebareli; PM Narendra Modi 'anguished' by loss of lives

PM Modi has mourned the loss of lives in the New Farakka Express train derailment near Raebareli.

New Farakka Express derails near Raebareli; PM Narendra Modi &#039;anguished&#039; by loss of lives

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday mourned the loss of lives after nine coaches and the engine of New Farakka Express train heading to New Delhi from the Malda town in West Bengal derailed near Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh in the wee hours of Wednesday.

In his condolence message, the PM said that he was deeply anguished by the deaths due to the derailment of New Farakka Express this morning.

''Anguished by the loss of lives due to a rail accident in Raebareli. Condolences to the bereaved families and I pray that the injured recover quickly. UP Government, Railways and the NDRF are ensuring all possible assistance at the site of the accident,'' PM Modi tweeted. 

At least seven people and over 60 people have sustained injuries due to the incident. The accident took place near Harchandpur at around 6.05 AM, the DRM, Northern Railways said.

Nine coaches, including the engine of the New Delhi-Malda New Farakka Express, derailed after it was diverted on a wrong track, reports said.

Meanwhile, Union Rail Minister Piyush Goyal has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the next of the kin of the deceased, Rs 1 lakh compensation for those with serious injuries and Rs 50,000 for those with minor injuries.

Rescue work is underway at the accident site and top railway officials are present at the mishap site to take stock of the situation. Drones and long-range cameras are being used to monitor the situation at the site of New Farakka Express Train derailment. All the injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. 

The rescue officials are using heavy duty gas cutters to extricate the bodies and all those still trapped in the damaged coaches.  

Several National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams from Lucknow and Varanasi also reached the mishap site to carry out the rescue operation. 

Taking cognizance of the mishap, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the DM, SP, health authorities and the NDRF to provide all possible relief and carry out the relief and rescue work at the accident site.

CM Adityanath has also announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the next of the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those with serious injuries.

A team of doctors in an accident relief medical van was immediately rushed to the accident site and emergency helpline numbers have been set up at the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction, Mughalsarai, officials said.

All up and down lines on the route have been blocked and officials suspect that the number of casualties may rise.

Chairman Railway Board Ashwani Lohani has also reportedly rushed to the accident site to review the situation. Railways has also ordered a probe to ascertain the cause of the derailment.   

Emergency helpline number set up at Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction: BSNL-05412-254145; Railway - 027-73677. 

Emergency helpline numbers set up at Patna Station: BSNL- 0612-2202290, 0612 - 2202291, 0612 - 220229; Railway - 025-83288

