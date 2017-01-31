New twist in Yadav family feud: Shivpal to form new party after UP election results on March 11

Etawah: Former Samajwadi Party (SP) state president Shivpal Singh Yadav on Tuesday announced that he would form a new party after the declaration of UP elections results on March 11.

Addressing a rally in Etawah, the younger brother of Mulayam Singh Yadav alleged that he would, however, contest polls for his traditional Jaswantnagar seat in Etawah on the SP ticket. Shivpal filed his nomination papers today.

Shivpal added he was suspended because he tried to stop corruption.

He further hailed Mulayam Singh Yadav and said that he owed his political career to Netaji.

Earlier today, Shivpal opined that Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav was right in opposing SP-Congress alliance.

Shivpal does not figure in the list of 40 'star campaigners' issued by the SP for the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2017.

The former PWD Minister, who enjoyed the number two status in the state government, has since fallen from the grace of his nephew and Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav after a bitter power struggle in the party and the first family.

He has been already axed as the state unit chief and replaced by Akhilesh loyalist Naresh Uttam and been relegated to a virtual nobody in the party.