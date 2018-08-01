Newly-bought SUV falls into 50 feet deep pit on Agra-Lucknow expressway after road caves in - Watch

As Uttar Pradesh faces heavy rain leaving several areas waterlogged, the much-talked about Agra-Lucknow expressway has also been affected. A service road on the expressway caved in on the expressway leading to a brand new SUV falling into the 50 feet deep pit.

After hours of rescue and relief operation, the four people trapped inside the car were successfully pulled out. None of the four travellers faced any serious injuries.

The incident took place near Dauki in Wajidpur when the service road caved in due to heavy rain and waterlogging leading to a 50 feet deep put being created. Those in the vehicle had bought the car on Wednesday itself from Mumbai and were taking it to Kannauj via the expressway. The car fell into the pit and got stuck there.

The locals alerted the security team at the expressway who came for the rescue. Along with the security team, the locals also helped the travellers who were stuck inside.

In the video, the car can be seen being pulled out by a crane. Just while it was about to be pulled out safely, the car got detached from the crane and fell deep inside the pit. The car was later taken out but looks to have suffered major damages.

Though no one has been seriously injured in the mishap, it has raised questioned about the preparedness of the authorities.

The incident comes at a time when Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed senior officials of all the districts to alert people and asked them to undertake extensive tours in the rain affected areas to identify dilapidated buildings and get them vacated.

Twelve people have been killed and seven others injured in rain-related incidents in different parts of Uttar Pradesh during the past 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 92. According to latest reports, three people were killed in Kanpur Dehat, two in Hathras and one each in Chitrakoot, Auraiya, Allahabad, Unnao, Amethi, Jaunpur and Fatehpur.