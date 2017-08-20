close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

NIA's regional office, residential premises open in Lucknow

Yogi Adityanath and Rajnath Singh on Sunday inaugurated NIA's regional office in Lucknow.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Sunday, August 20, 2017 - 16:45

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday inaugurated the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) regional office and residential premises here.

Speaking at the event, Adityanath said India had been at the receiving end of terrorism for long but now, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, "the nation has given a befitting reply to the perpetrators of extremism".

"The NIA has effectively solved cases pertaining to terror activities," he added. 

The Chief Minister lauded the NIA for checking militant funding and tackling cases of fake currency. 

Adityanath said his government was trying to strengthen the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of the police and called for close coordination between state and national intelligence agencies.

In his address, Rajnath Singh said the NIA, set up in 2009, worked very scientifically in probing terror cases and of the 165 matters brought before it, 95 had been successfully solved.

Terming the NIA a "credible investigation agency", he said the regional office and the residential premises were the first of its type in the entire country. 

He also claimed that after the NIA's formation, terror cases in the northeast had come down by 40 per cent.
 

TAGS

NIA's regional officeNIALucknowNational Investigation AgencyRajnath Singh

From Zee News

Utkal Express derailment: Railways suspends 4 officials, transfers 1; death toll 22
Uttar PradeshIndia

Utkal Express derailment: Railways suspends 4 officials, tr...

Malegaon blast case: SC to hear bail plea of Colonel Purohit, in jail for past 9 years, on Monday
India

Malegaon blast case: SC to hear bail plea of Colonel Purohi...

Bihar

Flood situation worsens in Bihar, death toll rises to 253

West Bengal

Flood situation improving in West Bengal barring Malda

Tamil Nadu

Talks on AIADMK merger has moved a step forward: Panneersel...

Crowds rally in Hong Kong after activists jailed
World

Crowds rally in Hong Kong after activists jailed

Flight operations at Delhi airport briefly halted over drone sighting
India

Flight operations at Delhi airport briefly halted over dron...

Do you know this country just created the world&#039;s smallest surgical robot?
Science

Do you know this country just created the world's smal...

WorldAsia

Ousted Pakistan PM Sharif to leave for London on Aug 24

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video