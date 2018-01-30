No Aadhaar, bank documents, woman forced to deliver outside hospital

JAUNPUR: A pregnant woman in Jaunpur district in Uttar Pradesh was forced to deliver a baby at the gate of a medical center after she was allegedly turned away by doctors for not having a bank account or Aadhaar card.

"When we went to the hospital, the staff sent us back, saying they won`t admit her. The doctor asked for some documents which we did not have, so she sent us back. As soon as we moved out she gave birth outside the hospital", the woman's husband said.

However, the hospital authorities have rejected the claim.

"The doctor referred her to the district hospital. When she was referred, she told us that she will be taken there by someone she knew. When she reached the gate she experienced labour pain. She was immediately brought in and her baby was delivered. They are safe now," the medical superintendent said.

The incident took place on January 29.