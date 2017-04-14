No holidays, Yogi Adityanath wants UP schools to open on birth anniversaries of great personalities

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that schools across the state will not observe any holiday on the birth anniversaries of great personalities.

The schools across the state will function as per routine, CM Yogi Adityanath reportedly said.

UP CM says there will be no holiday in schools on birth anniversaries of great personalities, instead children would be taught about them. pic.twitter.com/HfpDIIJjap — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 14, 2017

Yogi Adityanath made these remarks after paying homage to Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar on the occasion of his 126th birth anniversary.

Lucknow: CM Yogi Adityanath pays tribute to #BabasahebAmbedkar on his birth anniversary pic.twitter.com/qyhVDIqY4o — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 14, 2017

While ordering that there will be no holiday in UP schools, Adityanath said that children should be taught about them.

Addressing the public at the event, Adityanath also praised the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for launching BHIM mobile app after the name of Dr BR Ambedkar.

Earlier on Thursday, the Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh announced some key decisions for the welfare of the people which included scholarships for the children of landless farmers and linking of all the welfare schemes of the state with Aadhaar cards.

With ANI inputs