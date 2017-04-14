close
No holidays, Yogi Adityanath wants UP schools to open on birth anniversaries of great personalities

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, April 15, 2017 - 00:34
Pic courtesy: ANI

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that schools across the state will not observe any holiday on the birth anniversaries of great personalities. 

The schools across the state will function as per routine, CM Yogi Adityanath reportedly said.

Yogi Adityanath made these remarks after paying homage to Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar on the occasion of his 126th birth anniversary.

While ordering that there will be no holiday in UP schools, Adityanath said that children should be taught about them. 

Addressing the public at the event, Adityanath also praised the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for launching BHIM mobile app after the name of Dr BR Ambedkar.

Earlier on Thursday, the Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh announced some key decisions for the welfare of the people which included scholarships for the children of landless farmers and linking of all the welfare schemes of the state with Aadhaar cards.

With ANI inputs

First Published: Friday, April 14, 2017 - 12:40

