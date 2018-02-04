Noida shooting: It was not an encounter, says UP Police; trainee SI sent to jail

Noida: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday said that the shootout in Noida was not an encounter but a case of personal enmity.

While addressing a press conference, Noida SSP Love Kumar said, ''Prima facie it looks like a case of personal enmity. During the probe, it was found that the trainee sub-inspector, who opened fire at the victims, knew them. This is certainly not a case of an encounter.''

We are verifying all angles, he added.

SSP Kumar further informed that the four policemen involved in the shootout have been suspended and a trainee sub-inspector, who fired the gunshots, has been sent to jail.

"The four policemen have been suspended with immediate effect. We have seized service revolver of the trainee sub-inspector, who fired the gunshots and sent him to jail,'' the Noida SSP said.

SSP Love Kumar further told reporters that besides sending the accused trainee sub-inspector to jail, the role of other three policemen, two constables and a sub-inspector, is also being investigated.

''All four of them remain suspended," 'he said.

The clarification from the Noida Police came hours after a trainee sub-inspector allegedly opened fire at two men in Sector 122 area injuring them fatally.

We have sought a report from Noida police. According to SSP Noida, it's not a case of encounter.

FIR has been written against the Sub inspector and he has been arrested.

PC by DIG/ SSP Noida at SP city office in sector 6 in a short while

Details will follow@UPGovt @PMOIndia https://t.co/rg1l9scvIm — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) February 4, 2018

The victims' kin had alleged that the police wanted to kill them in an encounter.

The victim's family members said the incident took place at 10.30 pm when four people, including the victims, were returning from Behrampur.

The police stopped them and shot at Jitendra Yadav and another man, Sunil, sustained a bullet injury on his leg.

They claimed that the police wanted to kill the victims in an encounter.

Yadav was admitted to a hospital and was in the ICU.

(With PTI inputs)