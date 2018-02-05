Noida shooting: NHRC issues notice to UP govt over reports of 'fake encounter'

NEW DELHI: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government over reports of fake encounter of a 25-year-old man in Noida.

On Sunday, the state police had said that the shootout was not an encounter but a case of personal enmity.

''Prima facie it looks like a case of personal enmity. During the probe, it was found that the trainee sub-inspector, who opened fire at the victims, knew them. This is certainly not a case of an encounter," Noida SSP Love Kumar had said in a press conference.

"We are verifying all angles," he had added.

SSP Kumar had further informed that the four policemen involved in the shootout have been suspended and a trainee sub-inspector, who fired the gunshots, has been sent to jail.

"The four policemen have been suspended with immediate effect. We have seized service revolver of the trainee sub-inspector, who fired the gunshots and sent him to jail,'' the Noida SSP had said.

SSP Love Kumar had further said that besides sending the accused trainee sub-inspector to jail, the role of other three policemen, two constables and a sub-inspector, was also being investigated.

''All four of them remain suspended," 'he had said.

The clarification from the Noida Police had come hours after a trainee sub-inspector allegedly opened fire at two men in Sector 122 area injuring them fatally.

The victims' kin had alleged that the police wanted to kill them in an encounter.

The victims' family members said the incident took place at 10.30 pm when four people, including the victims, were returning from Behrampur.

The police stopped them and shot at Jitendra Yadav and another man, Sunil, sustained a bullet injury on his leg. Yadav was admitted to a hospital and was in the ICU.