Non bailable warrants against two UP BJP MLAs

A local court has issued non-bailable warrants against two BJP MLAs for not appearing in court in connection with a case of disrupting train services here.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, August 19, 2017 - 16:06

Muzaffarnagar: A local court has issued non-bailable warrants against two BJP MLAs for not appearing in court in connection with a case of disrupting train services here.

According to prosecution, Chief Judicial Magistrate Gopal Tiwari issued non-bailable warrants against Kapil Aggarwal from Muzaffarnagar constituency and Umesh Malik from Budhana seat.

He directed the police to produce them on September 30 in connection with the case.

The railway police had registered a case against several BJP activists, including the two MLAs, on April 3, 2012.

Uttar PradeshBJPnon bailable warrantsMuzaffarnagar constituency

