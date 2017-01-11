Not forming new party, SP will remain united: Mulayam Singh Yadav

Lucknow: Yet another chapter was added to the Samajwadi party tussle on Wednesday when Mulayam Singh Yadav landed at the party HQ in Lucknow to appeal to party workers to keep the party united.

Addressing party workers, the Yadav patriarch said that a lot of people have toiled to build the Samajwadi Party.

“Samajwadi Party was built after many struggles. Party workers braved difficulties. When I went to jail during Emergency, Akhilesh was only 2.5 years old,” Mulayam said. His younger brother Shivpal Yadav was also present on the podium.

“Whatever I have is for the nation. What else do I have? You all,” said Mulayam Singh Yadav to party workers.

On the feud within the party, he said, “I had gone to Delhi to ensure that no one puts an hindrance to the unity of the party, I gave time for the endeavour,” adding, “I know who is working to break the party.”

Arguing that when he has already named Akhilesh Yadav as party's CM candidate then the matter should end for the sake of unity in the party, Mulayam said, “I asked Akhilesh why he has fallen under the spell of Ram Gopal Yadav.”

Mulayam said that he has full faith that the Samajwadi Party will stay united.

“People and party workers will keep the party united. Neither the name nor the symbol of the party will change. My 'cycle' will remain with me,” he stressed.