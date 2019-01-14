NSA invoked against accused in Bulandshahr cow slaughtering case

NEW DELHI: The National Security Act has been invoked against seven accused held in the December 3 cow slaughtering case in Bulandshahr. Five persons had been arrested for their alleged roles in the mob violence and the cow slaughtering cases in Bulandshahr.

Police inspector Subodh Kumar Singh and civilian Sumit Kumar died of bullet shots during the mob violence on December 3.

Three of the accused had been arrested by the Bulandshahr police for their alleged involvement in the cow slaughtering case, while two accused were arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) for the subsequent violence on December 3.

An FIR against 27 named people and 50-60 unidentified people was registered at the Siyana police station for the violence that was witnessed at Chingrawathi police post after cattle carcasses were found strewn outside nearby Mahaw village of the district.

Local Bajrang Dal leader Yogesh Raj is also one of the main suspects among the 27 named in the FIR.

Sumit was also named as one of the accused in the FIR initially registered in the case while the local residents wanted his name struck off.

A mob of nearly 400 people, including right-wing activists had come face to face with the police in Siana area of Bulandshahr district as the right-wing activists were allegedly angered by the discovery of cow carcasses strewn in a nearby jungle.

They set fire to dozens of vehicles, hurled stones and also fired at police who retaliated with gunfire. In the violence, Inspector Subodh, the station house officer of Siana, and Sumit Kumar were killed.

A video of the incident had later emerged in which a young man with his hand over a bleeding wound near the abdomen could be seen being helped by other people as they all run. Someone could be heard saying that the man has been shot.