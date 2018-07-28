On third visit to Uttar Pradesh in a month, PM Narendra Modi to launch projects worth several crores

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who returned home after concluding the 5-day tour of East Africa in the wee hours of Saturday, will visit Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow to lay the foundation stone of several development projects, including one on urban development.

This will be PM Modi`s third visit to Uttar Pradesh in a month, which also highlights the importance being attached to the state, which sends 80 MPs to Parliament, by the BJP in run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

मोदी सरकार का यूपी को एक और तोहफा pic.twitter.com/NNeDmBE3gY — BJP Uttar Pradesh (@BJP4UP) July 27, 2018

The PM's UP visit has again put the spotlight once again on Western Uttar Pradesh as nearly 53% of the investment to be announced by the Centre to be used for the development of the region while around 23% of the investment will be for the eastern Uttar Pradesh.

With the PM launching projects to the tune of Rs 60,000, infrastructure development in western Uttar Pradesh is also likely to get a major boost.

Of the total investment to be done in the state, nearly 21% of the same will be utilised for Central UP, while the Bundelkhand region is expected to get only 3% of the total investment, according to the official data.

Development of ''neglected'' Bundelkhand region along with Eastern Uttar Pradesh has always been on the political agenda of several political parties. The region is now expected to witness growth and development in the aftermath of key announcements by the PM.

PM Modi will launch around 99 projects during the first ground-breaking ceremony at the state capital's Indira Gandhi Pratishthan.

Around 80 of the 1,045 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) signed during Uttar Pradesh Investors’ Summit 2018 held in February will also be released on the occasion.



According to the party sources, the PM will attend an event on "Transforming Urban Landscape" on Saturday to mark the third anniversary of three key government initiatives related to Urban Development - Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), Atal Mission for Rejuvenation of Urban Transformation (AMRUT) and the Smart Cities Mission.

PM Modi will visit an exhibition on Flagship Missions of Urban Development and interact with 35 beneficiaries of PMAY (U) - one from each state and union territory. He will also receive feedback from PMAY beneficiaries, via video link, from different cities of Uttar Pradesh.

Besides laying the foundation stone for various projects under the flagship missions, the PM will also address a huge gathering of party supporters.

On July 29, the Prime Minister will attend a ground-breaking ceremony for projects involving an investment of Rs 60,000 crore which has materalised following the UP Investors Summit earlier this year.

According to an official release, the summit had led to the generation of investment intent worth more than Rs. 4.28 lakh crore across sectors such as renewable energy, infrastructure, power, Information Technology, electronics and tourism.

Modi had visited Varanasi, Azamgarh and Mirzapur districts of Uttar Pradesh on July 14 and 15. He had visited Sant Kabir Nagar on June 28.

(With IANS inputs)