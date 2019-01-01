हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Subodh Kumar Singh

One arrested for Bulandshahr cop's death

One of the prime accused in the killing of police Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh during a mob violence in December in Uttar Pradesh`s Bulandshahr was arrested on Tuesday, police said.

One arrested for Bulandshahr cop&#039;s death

Lucknow: One of the prime accused in the killing of police Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh during a mob violence in December in Uttar Pradesh`s Bulandshahr was arrested on Tuesday, police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Prabhakar Chowdhary told IANS the accused -- Kalua, was arrested from a far-flung village of Bulandshahr in the early hours of Tuesday after the police received information about his presence there. 

Kalua, who is being interrogated, is accused of hitting Singh with an axe on the head. The police Inspector was later shot by Prashant Nat, who is already in police custody.

Tags:
Subodh Kumar SinghBulandshahr

Must Watch