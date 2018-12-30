Over 90 people named in FIR, a few arrested in Ghazipur cop killing

Lucknow: A day after a constable was killed by a stone-pelted mob in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur, police have registered an FIR against 32 people. While 60 unnamed people have also been mentioned in the FIR, a few of them have been arrested in connection with the violence.

"32 people have been named in the FIR. 60 unnamed people also mentioned in the FIR. A few people have also been arrested," MP Pathak, CO City, Ghazipur said.

The incident took place while Constable Suresh Vats was returning from the venue of a public meeting addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

According to Ghazipur Police, Constable Suresh Vats, 48, from Karimuddinpur police station was hit on the head by a stone when he went to end a traffic jam caused by the protests.

Superintendent of Police (Ghazipur) Yashveer Singh said the protesters were workers from the Rashtriya Nishad Party who were prevented by the administration and the police from going to the rally venue.

"Police is not being able to protect their own. What can we expect from them? What will we do with compensation now? Earlier, similar incidents took place in Bulandshahr and Pratapgarh," VP Singh, son of deceased constable said.

Vat's death came less than a month after the killing of Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh, who was shot dead during mob violence in Bulandshahr district over alleged cow slaughter.

(With inputs from agencies)