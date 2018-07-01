हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Uttar Pradesh

Panchayat orders father to lick spit after son's interfaith marriage in Uttar Pradesh

He alleged that the panchayat also said that his wife and daughter should be paraded naked.

BULANDSHAHR: A Dalit man in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district has alleged that he was made to spit and lick his own saliva off the floor by the village panchayat as a punishment after his son married a Muslim woman. He alleged that the panchayat also said that his wife and daughter should be paraded naked.

"During a Panchayat meeting, I was asked to spit and lick my own spit because my son married a Muslim woman. Panchayat also asked me to leave the village," the victim said," he said. adding that he and his family were asked to leave the village as a punishment.

The victim further claimed that his son and the Muslim girl had already registered their marriage in the court. 

Taking note of the complaint, the police said that the matter will be probed. "We have received a complaint from a Dalit man who said that he was made to spit and lick his own spit during a panchayat meeting as his son had married a Muslim woman. We will take strict action against those responsible," SP Dehat Bulandshahr said. 

In 2017, two daughters of a man who hailed from Bulandshahr were were found hanging from a tree outside their house at Baraula in Noida over allegations of honour killing. The bodies of the sisters, aged 18 and 13, were found by locals. The rented room in Noida where their parents lived was locked from outside. The incident had triggered panic in the area forcing the authorities to deploy police to maintain law and order.

