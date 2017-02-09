Para-military forces at all polling centres in Muzaffarnagar
Muzaffarnagar: Para-military forces would be deployed in all 887 polling centres in the riot-scarred district here during the first phase of the high-stake Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections which would be held here on February 11, a top official said today.
Fifty companies of para-military forces have arrived here to ensure that free and fair polls are conducted at all the 887 poling centres, District Magistrate D K Singh said.
A total of 19,14,674 people including 8,73,063 women would exercise their franchise in six assembly constituencies including Budhana, Charthawal, Purkazi, Muzaffarnagar, Khatoli and Meeranpur in the district, he said.
More than 34 cases have been registered for the violation of the model code of conduct in the district. Forty-three people were booked under Gangester Act.
The campaigning for the first phase of the high-stake Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections will come to an end today in 73 constituencies spread over 15 districts including riot-scarred Muzaffarnagar and Shamli.
There would be a three-cornered fight between BJP, BSP and SP-Congress alliance in UP.
