Parents, smartphones responsible for increase in rape cases: BJP MLA Surendra Singh

Ballia: Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Surendra Singh has said that parents were responsible for the increasing incidents of rape as they do not take care of their children. He also said that children up to 15 years of age should be kept under strict vigil and not be allowed to roam around freely and use smartphones.

Parents of youths are responsible for growing incidents of rape as they do not take care of their wards. Children up to 15 years of age should be kept under strict vigil, they shouldn't be allowed to roam around freely and use smartphones: BJP MLA Surendra Singh pic.twitter.com/1uoqR9Li1B — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 1, 2018

Earlier, on April 12, 2018, amid an outcry over the alleged Unnao rape case, Singh had said that the victim had filed a "false rape case" against a man in the past. "I have heard that the same girl had filed a false rape case against a man some years back, because of which the man had to spend six months in jail," he had told ANI.

Singh had also reportedly said that from a psychological point of view, no one could rape a mother of three children.

However, Singh had stated that if Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the BJP MLA from UP's Bangarmau district in Unnao, who has been accused of raping an 18-year-old woman in 2017, was found guilty, he should be punished.

"Narcotics test should be done of Sengar and the complainant. The truth will then be out. If the MLA is found guilty, he should be punished," he had added.

The victim had tried to commit suicide in front of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath 's residence in Lucknow, alleging that she was raped by Sengar and his fellow accomplices. Later, he father was arrested and had died in judicial custody on April 9, 2018.

After a massive public outrage over the inaction of the UP police, the case was handed over to the CBI on April 12, 2018, and later Sengar was taken into custody.

(With Agency inputs)