Party under Akhilesh is real Samajwadi Party; 212 out of 229 MLAs have supported UP CM: Ram Gopal Yadav

Lucknow: Amid signs of a reconciliation, senior Samajwadi Party leader Ram GopalYadav on Friday claimed that Akhilesh Yadav, the newly declared president of the party, enjoys support of nearly 212 out of the party's 229 MLAs.

Speaking to ANI, Ram Gopal said, ''Out of 229 MLAs, 212 have signed affidavit. 56 out of 68 MLCs, 15 out of 24 MPs have also signed the affidavit in support of the Akhilesh.''

Out of 229 MLAs, 212 signed affidavit. 56 out of 68 MLCs, 15 out of 24 MPs have signed the affidavit, will submit to EC today: Ram Gopal Yadav pic.twitter.com/NNNMgkE89w — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 6, 2017

Will submit the same to the Election Commission between 3-4 pm today, Ram Gopal Yadav said.

Reacting to the ongoing feud in the Yadav family, Ram Gopal, who is the cousin of Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh, said, ''party under leadership of Akhilesh Yadav is the real Samajwadi Party and should be seen so.''

Referring to a reported dispute between the two warring factions, one led by Akhilesh and the other by Mulayam, Ram Gopal said, ''party symbol 'cycle' must be allotted to us.''

The reactions from Ram Gopal - UP Chief Minister's uncle – came at a time when reports claimed that a patch up between the warring father and son – Mulayam and Akhilesh – is in sight with top leaders of the two camps meeting each frequently.

Shivpal Yadav – a powerful figure in the SP – today met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav at latter's residence in Lucknow.

The meeting is being seen as yet another attempt by the high-profile Yadavs to bury the hatchet ahead of high-voltage Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, Amar Singh, who was touted as a 'dalal' by the UP CM, also reached Mulayam Singh Yadav's residence today to hold parleys.

The Yadav clan is entangled in a bitter feud with Akhilesh Yadav and senior SP leader Rajya Sabha MP Ram Gopal Yadav on one side, while the other one is headed by Mulayam with cousin Shivpal and close confidante Amar Singh on his side.

The sign of reconciliation comes after both the sides approached the Election Commission to stake claim over the party election symbol 'cycle'.

The rival factions have been racing against time to garner support of party MPs, MLAs and delegates to prove majority before the Election Commission to claim 'Samajwadi Party' name and 'cycle' symbol.